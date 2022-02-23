PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks regroup as investors hold their breath on Ukraine
* Oil pulls back on view western sanctions on Russia won't choke supply
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as higher U.S. yields counter safe-haven bids
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed amid rising Ukraine tensions
* Iran appears ready to swap prisoners with U.S. as talks approach 'finish line'
* Qatar says "almost impossible" to quickly replace Russian supplies to Europe
* Deepening Russia-Ukraine tensions seen curbing food supplies, lifting prices
EGYPT
* Egypt and Russia to enhance cooperation in natural gas - petroleum ministry
* New import rules take effect in Egypt, key commodities exempt
* Egypt aims to raise average debt maturity to 3.7 years -finance minister
* Porto Group Holding Targets To Pump Egp 1.5 Bln In Projects This Year
* Telecom Egypt Extending Reach Through Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 6 Subsea Cable
SAUDI ARABIA
* GIB Closes 400 Mln Riyals Project Finance For A Hospital Project In Jeddah
* MEDIA-Iraq in Talks With Halliburton, Saudi Aramco to Develop Oil, Gas in Western Desert-BBG
UAE
* Dubai state utility DEWA expects to launch intention to float March 7 -sources
* Israeli tourism minister 'worried' about Dubai flight security dispute
* AG&P agree FSU lease for Philippines first LNG terminal launch in July
* Apollo And Mubadala Investment Company Expand Partnership To Capitalize On Global Origination Opportunities
* Brookfield in talks to buy First Abu Dhabi Bank's payments arm in $1 bln deal - Bloomberg News
QATAR
* Qatar working to support Lebanon on energy long-term -minister
* Pakistan awards QP Trading one of two March LNG tenders -source
* QatarEnergy will not go to international markets for green bonds, CEO says
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti govt owes public entities 2.35 bln dinars - finance ministry
* U.S. approves potential foreign military sale to Kuwait for $1 bln for defense HQ
* Kuwait International Bank Posts Q4 Profit
* Noor Financial Investment Q4 Profit Rises
