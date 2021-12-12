DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as hot CPI data fails to unnerve investors

* Oil prices post biggest weekly gain since August

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains ground after U.S. inflation data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil weighs on Saudi shares, Dubai gains for seventh day

* Kuwait and Saudi to increase production in al-Khafji and Wafra oilfields -statement

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks vegoils in tender for arrival Feb. 5-25 urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL1N2SW0GL

* Egypt's core inflation increases to 5.8% y/y in Nov -c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi sovereign fund PIF set to raise $3.2 bln in Saudi Telecom stake sale

* Saudi Aramco to supply full term oil volumes to several Asian buyers-sources

* Saudi women's rights activist says phone hack by U.S. contractors led to arrest -lawsuit

* Jahez International Price Range For Offering Set At SAR 750-850 Per Share - Adviser

* Saudi's Hassana Investment buys 4.99% in Jahez International - Al Arabiya

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE announces listing of Empower on Dubai financial market

* Dubai says it welcomed 4.88 million visitors in Jan-Oct period

* UAE's EGA inks 3-yr Guinea bauxite supply deal with China's Bosai

* NMC To Exit From Administration In Abu Dhabi On Jan 17

* Aramex Says Not To Proceed With Acquisition Of MNG Kargo

* U.S. official to visit UAE for talks with firms over Iran sanctions compliance

QATAR

* UK minister offers to mediate Airbus-Qatar Airways dispute

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises January crude prices for Asia - document

* Kuwait telecom Zain receives $1.3 bln offer for Sudan business

BAHRAIN

* Saudi Arabia funds target investments of $5 bln in Bahrain - BNA

