ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announces that Insiders’ Trading prohibition period starts on 16th June, 2022 pending the full disclosure of the 2nd Quarter 2022 financial statements.

ADX said the resolution, which based on Article No. (14) of Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) Board of Directors’ Decision No. (2/R) of 2001 concerning the regulations as to Trading, Clearing, Settlement, Transfer of Ownership and Custody of Securities, will be circulated to SCA, all Listed companies, all departments at ADX, all brokers accredited by ADX, and all ADX investors.