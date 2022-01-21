Blockchain technology had a breakout year in 2021, as Bitcoin set a new all-time high price of $68,789. The world became obsessed with nonfungible tokens, meme coins, and the explosion of the decentralised financial ecosystem.

With 2021 now in the books, 2022 is already shaping up to continue t growth and expansion. Industry leader ICICB group is ready to revolutionise the industry with the release of the fastest blockchain in the world, designed to overcome the current limitations facing the leading networks.

The project was originally unveiled at the 2021 Blockchain Innovation Summit in Dubai and came to fruition after the ICICB group partnered with the world-renowned video game maker Atari to create the Atari Chain and Atari token.

The platform is ushering in a new wave of adoption for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies as newcomers embrace its ease of use. The platform includes a set of tools that are designed to make the blockchain experience simpler for developers and users.

Over the past few years, the ICICB Groups mission was the development and advancement of digital technology, integrated with everyday life to increase efficiency and sustainability. Now, the group has its sights set on the growing field of blockchain technology. It looks to reinvent user engagement and aid the integration with all sectors of society, including decentralised payments, entertainment, investing, engineering, and medical care.

The ICICB Group was the chief sponsor of the Blockchain Innovation Summit, which brought together industry leaders in networking, entrepreneurship and innovation to expand awareness of blockchain technologies, smart contracts and their capabilities, and the rapidly emerging Metaverse.

Now, ICICB is taking things to the next level with its new blockchain platform. This is just the start of its plans, which include the launch of a fully functional, blockchain-based casino and a Metaverse platform. Both will seamlessly integrate with the platforms native decentralised cryptocurrency wallet and mobile applications.

The group has invested $10 million into The Luxury, a project that will transform the tech industry into a decentralised virtual-reality platform and reimagine the entire user experience through augmented reality (AR) and blockchain.

ICICB Group is dedicated to harnessing its extensive experience to serve its global client network of 114 investment branch offices in 26 countries. The group is committed to serving a variety of industries, including health services, manufacturing, water, education, and tourism to create the best user-facing blockchain technology.