: The fuel prices for January 2022 have been announced by the authorities in the Sultanate of Oman


January 2022 prices


Fuel 95: 239 Baizas per liter


Fuel 91: 229 Baizas per liter


Diesel: 258 Baizas per liter


December


M91 - 229 Baizas per liter


M95 - 239 Baizas per liter


Diesel - 258 Baizas per liter


November


M91 - 233 Baizas per liter


M95 - 242 Baizas per liter


Diesel - 275 Baizas per liter


As per the Royal Directives issued during the cabinet meeting on November 9, it was decided to cap fuel prices in line with the rates of October 2021.


The government will bear the differences resulting from any increase in oil prices until the end of 2022.


Fuel prices for the month of October 2021


were: M91 - 229 Baizas per liter.


M95 - 239 Baizas per liter


Diesel - 258 Baizas per liter

