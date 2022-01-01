: The fuel prices for January 2022 have been announced by the authorities in the Sultanate of Oman

January 2022 prices

Fuel 95: 239 Baizas per liter

Fuel 91: 229 Baizas per liter

Diesel: 258 Baizas per liter

November

M91 - 233 Baizas per liter

M95 - 242 Baizas per liter

Diesel - 275 Baizas per liter

As per the Royal Directives issued during the cabinet meeting on November 9, it was decided to cap fuel prices in line with the rates of October 2021.

The government will bear the differences resulting from any increase in oil prices until the end of 2022.

