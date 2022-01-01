PHOTO
: The fuel prices for January 2022 have been announced by the authorities in the Sultanate of Oman
January 2022 prices
Fuel 95: 239 Baizas per liter
Fuel 91: 229 Baizas per liter
Diesel: 258 Baizas per liter
December
M91 - 229 Baizas per liter
M95 - 239 Baizas per liter
Diesel - 258 Baizas per liter
November
M91 - 233 Baizas per liter
M95 - 242 Baizas per liter
Diesel - 275 Baizas per liter
As per the Royal Directives issued during the cabinet meeting on November 9, it was decided to cap fuel prices in line with the rates of October 2021.
The government will bear the differences resulting from any increase in oil prices until the end of 2022.
Fuel prices for the month of October 2021
were: M91 - 229 Baizas per liter.
M95 - 239 Baizas per liter
Diesel - 258 Baizas per liter
