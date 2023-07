LONDON: Britain has received orders worth more than 38 billion pounds ($50 billion) so far for a 2045 index-linked gilt, which is being sold via syndication, a process which is typically heavily oversubscribed.

A bookrunner on the transaction said order books were expected to close at 0915 GMT and that price guidance had been set at 4.0 basis points more than the 2044 index-linked gilt . ($1 = 0.7668 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sharon Singleton)