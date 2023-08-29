Sydney - South Korea's LG Energy Solution is aiming to raise about $1 billion from the sale of two, dollar-denominated green bonds, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be identified as the information was not yet made public.

"No specifics have been decided regarding the scale," an LG Energy Solution official said in a statement.

The company has mandated investment banks to work on a potential dollar-denominated green bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and the Korea Development Bank are working on the transaction.

"A final decision on specifics including whether to issue corporate bonds is set to be made after closely examining the market situation with the five joint lead managers," a firm's official said in an earlier statement to Reuters.

The term sheet said the bonds could be issued in three- and five-year tenors, and investor meetings on the deal will begin on Wednesday.

LG Chem, LG Energy Solution's parent company, raised $2 billion in five- and seven-year exchangeable bonds in July. Those bonds will be exchangeable into LG Energy Solution common shares.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Hyunsu Yim in Seoul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Stephen Coates and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)