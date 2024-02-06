Saudi Electricity Company, the kingdom's electric transmission monopoly, has tightened price guidance for its dual-tranche sukuk sale after it received more than $11 billion in combined orders, fixed income news service IFR said on Tuesday.

The price guidance for its 5-year sukuk tightened to 100 basis points over U.S. Treasuries from 130 BPS released earlier in the day, while price guidance for its 10-year sukuk came down to 115 BPS over same benchmark from earlier 145 BPS, IFR said.

