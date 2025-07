Saudi Arabia’s Awwal Bank. rated A1 by Moody’s (Stable) and A- by Fitch (Stable), plans to issue a riyal-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk via private placement.

The bank has mandated HSBC Saudi Arabia as sole arranger and dealer for the transaction.

HSBC Holdings owns a 31% stake in the Saudi lender.

In May, the bank issued a $650 million 5.5-year green AT1 sukuk at the 6. 5%.

