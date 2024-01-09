DUBAI - Saudi Arabia National Debt Management Centre completed the first issuance of USD international bonds in 2024, worth $12 billion, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The $12 billion was via a triple tranche bond offering.

The value of the first tranche was $3.25 billion for a 6-year bond maturing in 2030. The second tranche totalled $4 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2034, while the third totalled $4.75 billion for a 30-year bond maturing in 2054.

The debt centre said the total issuance was oversubscribed 2.5 times, reaching around $30 billion.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)