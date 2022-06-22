DUBAI - Oman has announced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to a total of $1.75 billion of several of its outstanding bonds, excluding accrued interest, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

Oman reserves the right to increase or decrease the aggregate tender amount and accept or reject any offers, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

"The Issuer is making the Offers as part of its proactive debt management strategy," the document read.

"The Notes purchased by the Issuer pursuant to the Offers may be cancelled, held or resold. Upon completion of the Offers, the Issuer intends to cancel the amount of Notes purchased pursuant to the Offers."

The deadline for competitive or non-competitive tender instructions is June 28 at 1300 GMT. An announcement of indicative acceptance amounts per bond series is expected on June 29, while pricing will be announced on the same day at 0600 GMT, followed by a results announcement "as soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time."

Citi, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the dealer managers for the tender offer.

The note series being tendered are $1.25 billion notes due in 2025, $2.5 billion bonds maturing in 2026, $2 billion paper due in 2027, $1.45 billion also due in 2027, $2.5 billion due in 2028, $2.25 billion maturing in 2029, $1.75 billion due in 2031 and $1.05 billion notes due in 2032.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Hugh Lawson)