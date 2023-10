LONDON - Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon's dollar-denominated government bonds all fell on Monday after a weekend of major violence in Israel triggered a region-wide market selloff.

Jordan's 2047-maturing bond saw the biggest fall, with a 2 cents drop, according to Tradeweb data. Egypt's bonds were down as much as 1 cent, while Lebanon's bonds, which are currently in default, were down 0.7 cents at just over 7 cents.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Amanda Cooper)