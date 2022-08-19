MUMBAI: India's Bajaj Finance Ltd has accepted bids worth 6.50 billion rupees ($81.50 million) for reissuance of August 2025 bonds, three merchant bankers said on Friday.

The non-banking finance company will pay a yield of 7.38% on the issue, and had invited bids from bankers and investors on Thursday, they said.

The notes are rated AAA by CRISIL and India Ratings and the issue will close for subscription on Friday.

Last week, the company raised 5.50 billion rupees through a primary issuance of this note.

($1 = 79.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Uttaresh.V)



