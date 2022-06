DUBAI - Dubai lender Mashreqbank has hired banks to arrange the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds, a document showed on Monday.

It mandated BofA Securities, Citi, Emirates NBD, JPMorgan, Mashreq, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank to arrange a global investor call and a series of fixed income investor calls, the document said.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edmund Blair)