Bahrain has received huge demand for its three-year government development bond issue.

The country’s central bank announced on Wednesday that its BD200 million ($531 million) bond issue has been more than three times oversubscribed (359%).

The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) received subscriptions worth BD718.061 million for the issue, which carries a maturity of three years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the bond issue No.34 (ISIN BH0002749727) is 6.5%, with the starting date set on October 15 and maturity on October 15, 2026.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com