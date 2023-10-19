The UAE’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) posted a Q3 2023 net profit of 4.3 billion dirhams ($1.17 billion), 46% higher year-on-year (YoY)

The effort beat the analysts’ mean estimate of AED 3.78 billion, according to LSEG data.

Revenue was up 27% to AED 7 billion, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

For nine-month 2023, FAB made a net profit of AED 12.4 billion, 58% higher YoY.

Operating income grew 38% YoY from higher net interest income.

Total assets reached AED 1.2 trillion, up 7% YoY.

