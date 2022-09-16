ABU DHABI: UAE twin bourses hit a three-week high on Thursday, as Abu Dhabi's FTSE ADX General picked up 0.50 percent to close at 10,019.200 pts, and heavyweight real estate shares led wider gains in Dubai equities pushing DFMGI 0.925% higher to 3,462.780 pts.

In the capital, 18,017 trades were conducted with a share turnover of AED2,153,686,949 over 584,030,635 equities. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA.AD) added 14.7%, closing at AED1.800, Multiply Group (MULTIPLY.AD) closed higher 14.620 percent at AED2.900, and ADNOC Drilling climbed 4.020 percent to AED3.620.

In Dubai, 8,255 trades were conducted with a share turnover of AED880,454,559 over 233,288,168 equities. TABREED led the gains, closing up 6.670 percent at AED3.36, with Emaar Properties and Emaar Development following suit, ending the session higher 1.59 percent and 4.430 percent at AED6.390 and AED4.950, respectively.

Foreign investors pumped around AED197.4 million in the Abu Dhabi bourse and up to AED111.39 million in Dubai.