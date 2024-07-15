UAE – The benchmark index DFMGI of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) rose by 10.62 points (0.25%) on Monday, closing the session at 4,114.55 points.

A total of 185.20 million shares were exchanged at a turnover of AED 272.11 million.

GFH Financial Group topped the risers with 3.63%, whereas Gulf Navigation Holding led the fallers with 4.61%.

Emaar NBD posted the highest turnover of AED 60.33 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock on which 98.83 million shares were traded.

Similarly, the benchmark index FADGI of ADX closed in the green zone after edging up 0.02% to 9,144.82 points.

A total of 575.13 million shares were exchanged at a value of AED 1.74 billion.

Meanwhile, the market cap value stood at AED 2.80 trillion at the end of the session.

Hayah Insurance was the top riser with 5.63%, whereas Gulf Cement Company headed the fallers with 5.98%.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the biggest turnover of AED 180.53 million, while Eshraq Investments was the most active stock on which 73.95 million shares were exchanged.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

