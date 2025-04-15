JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon has sold about $31.5 million worth of the bank's shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Dimon had also offloaded some shares last year in his first such sale since taking over the top role in 2005.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. lender, last week surpassed its first-quarter profit estimates on record equities trading and higher fees from debt underwriting and advising on mergers.

The company has a market cap of $653.2 billion, according to LSEG data.

The filing on Monday said Dimon sold 133,639 shares.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)