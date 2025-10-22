Arab Finance: Entities regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) provided a total of EGP 851.4 billion in financing between January and the end of August 2025, according to the authority’s recent report covering capital market and non-banking financial activities.

Equity issuances accounted for EGP 457.8 billion of the total, while securities issuances other than stocks reached EGP 60.1 billion.

Financial leasing contracts stood at EGP 106.2 billion, and financing granted to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) amounted to EGP 68.2 billion.

Consumer financing reached EGP 56.7 billion, discounted notes totaled EGP 77.3 billion, and real estate financing recorded EGP 25.1 billion during the same period.

The value of collateral on movable assets registered in the movable collateral registry stood at EGP 3.9 trillion by the end of August 2025.

Financing balances for MSMEs amounted to EGP 91.4 billion by the same date.

In the insurance sector, the total value of insurance premiums collected between January and August 2025 was EGP 77.5 billion, while total compensation paid was EGP 40.1 billion.

Private insurance fund investments reached EGP 19.9 billion by the end of August.

Property and liability insurance premiums totaled EGP 43.5 billion, while personal and capital formation insurance premiums amounted to EGP 34 billion.

Property and liability insurance includes coverage for risks such as fire, theft, and damage to homes, cars, warehouses, or merchandise, while personal and capital accumulation insurance covers life, death, and bodily injury.

Property and liability compensation reached EGP 18.7 billion, while compensation for personal and capital accumulation insurance stood at EGP 21.4 billion during the same period.

