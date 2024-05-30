ABU DHABI: The local stock markets attracted liquidity exceeding AED1.8 billion at the close of today's trading.

The liquidity was distributed as AED1.1 billion in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and AED723.2 million in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), after trading 1.42 billion shares through the execution of more than 40,700 transactions.

The market capitalisation of the listed stocks reached AED3.33 trillion at the end of today's session, distributed as AED2.66 trillion for stocks listed on the ADX and AED669.2 billion for stocks listed on the DFM.



