ADNOC Distribution has announced the resignation of board member Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi.

Alsuwaidi, who was appointed UAE Minister of Investment in July 2023. He also serves as CEO of Abu Dhabi sovereign investor ADQ and is chairman of Abu Dhabi-listed utilities company TAQA.

The Ministry of Investment was formed in July to develop investment strategy in the country and was announced by UAE Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

