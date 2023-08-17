Abu Dhabi – The net losses attributable to the shareholders of Manazel reached AED 60.08 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, higher than the AED 42.68 million reported in H1-22.

Revenues hit AED 49.32 million in H1-23, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 45.34 million, according to the consolidated income statements.

Meanwhile, the basic and diluted loss per share remained unchanged at AED 0.02 in the first six months (6M) of 2023.

The total assets amounted to AED 5.47 billion as of 31 June 2023.

