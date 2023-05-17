Abu Dhabi – Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) turned to net losses attributable to the shareholders worth AED 2.90 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The incurred net losses were against profits valued at AED 1.50 million in Q1-22, according to the interim consolidated income statements.

Revenues from contracts with customers increased to AED 454.10 million in Q1-23 from AED 418.60 million during January-March 2022.

The basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the owners hit AED 0.30 during the first three months (3M) of 2023, versus earnings per share (EPS) of AED 0.10 in Q1-22.

Total assets reached AED 2.47 billion during Q1-23, up from AED 2.39 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Accumulated Losses

Julphar suffered accumulated losses amounting to AED 254.20 million as of 31 March 2023, accounting for 22% of the company’s capital.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the net profits attributable to the owners of the ADX-listed firm plummeted to AED 10.40 million from AED 103.20 million in 9M-21.

