The UAE-based food and beverages group Agthia achieved a net profit of 299.6 million dirhams ($81.5 million) for 2023, up nearly 10% from a year earlier, as revenues grew on the back of strong consumption of snacking goods.

The company’s total net revenue grew by 12% to AED 4.6 billion, supported by a continued shift in product portfolio towards higher growth segments in key markets, Agthia said on Wednesday.

A clear driver of revenue growth is the company’s snacking products, which emerged as the top performer with 38% year-on-year growth.

Earnings per share grew 5.8% to AED 0.330.

The company’s water and food revenue grew 6% year-on-year, while the protein and frozen business posted a decline amid the challenging macro and consumer environment.

Revenues in the agri-business grew 20%, with strong volume growth noted across flour and feed.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

