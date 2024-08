UAE-based exchange house Al Ansari Financial Services posted a Q2 net profit attributable to shareholders of 106.7 million dirhams ($29 million), versus AED 130.3 million in the year-ago period.

The net profit beat analysts’ mean estimate of AED 105 million, according to LSEG data.

The company, which listed on Dubai's DFM in 2023 following an IPO, had a total income of AED 299.9 million for Q2 compared with AED 297.4 million in Q2 2023.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

