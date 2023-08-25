The UAE banks’ exposure to the real estate and construction sector fell as a percentage of total gross loans by 86 basis points (bps) quarter on quarter (QoQ) to 16.7% from 17.6%, according to a report by the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal Inc.

Meanwhile, most banks operating in the UAE saw a rise in profitability in Q2 2023 due to an increase in non-core income and lower impairment charges, said the report issued on Thursday.

The aggregate net income for UAE banks increased marginally by 4.8% QoQ to AED 19.2 billion for the latest period.

Total interest income of top ten UAE banks grew by 9.9% QoQ in Q2, marginally higher than in the previous quarter.

Total operating income increased by 3.2% QoQ in Q2 compared with 3.7% QoQ in Q1. The growth in total operating income was driven by non-interest income which increased by 7.7%

Net interest income (NII) growth slowed to 1.3% QoQ as higher cost of funds weighed, following the UAE Central Bank's hike in policy rates.

Net interest margin (NIM) narrowed by 4bps to 2.7% in the quarter.

Loans and advances increased 2.7% QoQ while growth in deposits slowed to 0.8% in Q2 compared with 6.2% growth in the previous quarter.

The higher profitability was also supported by the decline in impairments by 8.5% on quarter.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

