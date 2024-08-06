DUBAI - Al Ramz Corporation today announced its financial results for the first half of 2024, reporting a total revenue of AED41 million and a net profit of AED2.4 million.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Group reported that investment-adjusted quality of earnings increased by 49% compared to the previous period.

Corporate finance and advisory revenues surged by 74%, while financing revenues grew by 9% for the same period.

Mohamad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director at Al Ramz Corporation, said, “These results affirm our confidence in navigating dynamic market conditions and highlight our resilience as an organisation. Furthermore, our recent appointments as liquidity provider for ADNOC Drilling Company and Abu Dhabi Ports Company are a testament to our market-making expertise and our commitment to enhancing liquidity and optimising trading conditions for leading regional companies.”