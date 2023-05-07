Ajman Bank generated AED 49.15 million in net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, an annual hike from AED 33.92 million.

Net operating income amounted to AED 231.57 million in Q1-23, higher than AED 123.96 million as of 31 March 2022, according to the interim financial results.

During the first three months (3M) of 2023, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) went up to AED 0.02 from AED 0.01.

The total assets enlarged to AED 22.85 billion in Q1-23 from AED 21.11 billion as of 31 December 2022, while the clients’ deposits increased to AED 19.27 billion from AED 16.33 billion.

In April 2023, the lender’s shareholders greenlighted the issuance of 73.50 million bonus shares, which represented 3.50% of the current paid-up capital for 2022.

Last year, the DFM-listed bank logged net profits valued at AED 162.06 million, compared to AED 116.16 million in 2021.

