The stock market continued its upward trend on Thursday, ending the session up 0.5% at 8827.2 points, according to the stock market broker Tunisie Valeurs.

Trading volumes remained low, barely reaching TND 2 million.

SFBT shares rose by 4.3% to TND14.700, supplying the market with a capital inflow of TND 561,000.

Délice Holding shares upped by 2.8% to TND 11.100, amassing a flow of TND 27,000.

CIL shares were the worst performers on the Tunindex, stumbling 4.4% to TND 21.020 and. Over the session, the leasing company handled a low volume of TND 76,000.

SOTUMAG shares were down by 2.2% to TND 5.730, generating relatively sustained trading of TND 158,000.

