Tunisia - The Tunindex continued to bleed for the third consecutive week. Weighed down mainly by the banking sector, the benchmark index stumbled 0.5% to 8458.4 points. As a result, the market reduced its annual performance to +4.3%. With no block trades and a week shortened by one session, trading was thin.

According to stockbroker Tunsie valeurs, the market traded around TND 11 million, with a daily average of TND 2.8 million.

Share analysis

SOTEMAIL's share price continued to dominate the stock market for the second week in a row. The shares of the SOMOCER Group subsidiary rose by 18.3% to TND 3.230 on a weak flow of TND 3,000.

Placements de Tunisie shares returned to the forefront of investors' minds last week. The investment company's share price rose by 4.5% to TND 44.410, generating capital of TND 321,000. Since the beginning of the year, SICAF has performed well on the stock market with a return of 16.1%.

UADH was the stock most punished by investors during the week. Shares in the holding company of LOUKIL Group's automotive division fell 16% to TND 0.210. The stock traded a meagre TND 20,000 during the week.

Tunisair was one of the biggest losers of the week. Trading at TND 9,000, the national carrier's shares fell 4.9% to TND 0.390.

The most sought-after stock of the week, SFBT, supplied the market with TND 2.7 million worth of trading. The stock gained 0.9% over the week to close at TND 12.610.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).