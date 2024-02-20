PHOTO
Asia stocks struggle even as China slashes rates
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1%, pulling away from its highest level since January
Oil prices hold near 3-week highs on Middle East tensions, China demand
Brent futures ticked down 8 cents to $83.48 a barrel by 0133 GMT
Mideast Stocks: Saudi index at 18-month high leads Gulf market gains
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.7%, rising for a thirteenth consecutive session, led by a 3.5% rise in ACWA Power
Dollar firms past 150 yen as US, Japan rates outlook diverge
The greenback last bought 150.25 yen, having already surpassed the psychological 150 per dollar level for six straight sessions
Gold inches lower in thin holiday trade as investors seek more Fed cues
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,015.59 per ounce
Indian rupee, bond yields to take cues from RBI, Fed minutes
Traders expect the rupee to hover between 82.80 and 83.20 this week
