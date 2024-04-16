PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian shares slide on US rate cut rethink; China GDP beats estimates
Rising geopolitical tensions kept risk sentiment in check
Dollar firms after hot retail sales, yen languishes; China data awaited
Markets are now pricing in a 41% chance of the Fed cutting rates in July
Gold edges higher as Middle East tensions lift safe-haven appetite
Spot gold edged up 0.1% at $2,383.37 per ounce
Oil prices rise as Israel weighs response to Iran attack
Brent futures for June delivery rose 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.56 a barrel
Hong Kong gives initial approval to first bitcoin, ether spot ETFs, say funds
At least three offshore Chinese asset managers will launch the virtual asset spot ETFs soon
US Stocks: Stocks close lower as Middle East tensions, Treasury yields weigh
Goldman Sachs rises after Q1 profit beat
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon