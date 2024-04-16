Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares slide on US rate cut rethink; China GDP beats estimates

Rising geopolitical tensions kept risk sentiment in check

Dollar firms after hot retail sales, yen languishes; China data awaited

Markets are now pricing in a 41% chance of the Fed cutting rates in July

Gold edges higher as Middle East tensions lift safe-haven appetite

Spot gold edged up 0.1% at $2,383.37 per ounce

Oil prices rise as Israel weighs response to Iran attack

Brent futures for June delivery rose 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.56 a barrel

Hong Kong gives initial approval to first bitcoin, ether spot ETFs, say funds

At least three offshore Chinese asset managers will launch the virtual asset spot ETFs soon

US Stocks: Stocks close lower as Middle East tensions, Treasury yields weigh

Goldman Sachs rises after Q1 profit beat

