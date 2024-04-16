Gold prices ticked up on Tuesday, hovering near record-high levels, as fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East drove investors towards the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.1% at $2,383.37 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. Bullion hit an all-time high of 2,431.29 on Friday.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $2,400.00 per ounce.

* Israelis awaited word on how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would respond to Iran's first-ever direct attack on their country, as international pressure for restraint grew amid fears of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

* U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in March amid a surge in receipts at online retailers, further evidence that the economy ended the first quarter on solid ground.

* San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said there's no urgency to cut interest rates, with the economy and labor market strong, and inflation still above the Fed's 2% target.

* Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.

* U.S. economic growth is emerging as a key prop for an ongoing global expansion, but spillovers from persistently high inflation and tight monetary policy could pose new risks to an expected "soft landing" around the world.

* The State Bank of Vietnam will restart gold bar auctions after an 11-year suspension, amid efforts to increase supply of the precious metal to market.

* Spot silver fell 0.1% to $28.86 per ounce, platinum rose 0.8% to $969.70 and palladium lost 0.8% at $1,027.06.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY March 0200 China Retail Sales YY March 0200 China GDP YY March 0200 China Unemp Rate Urban Area March 0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng March 0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Feb 0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change March 0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA Feb 0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment April 0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions April 1230 US Housing Starts Number March 1315 US Industrial Production MM March

