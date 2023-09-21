PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Stocks retreat, US yields advance, dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6%
Yen worries increase as dollar strengthens after Fed
The dollar index rose as high as 105.59 on Thursday, its strongest since March 9
Oil falls as rate hike expectations offset US stock draw
Brent futures for November delivery were down 67 cents, or 0.72%, to $92.86 a barrel
Gold prices dip as US Fed hardens hawkish policy stance
Spot gold slid 0.3% to $1,924.68 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street closes lower after Fed holds rates steady, warns of higher for longer
All three major U.S. stock indexes retreated in the wake of announcement
Australian regulator sues crypto exchange for design, distribution failures
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission alleged that Bit Trade failed to make a target market determination for the product before offering it to customers
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon