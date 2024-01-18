Hedge funds took the most bets against auto companies Tesla, Ford, and communications company Charter Communications in 2023, a report by data firm Hazeltree said on Thursday.

A short bet expects a company's stock price to decline.

These three firms, the most shorted U.S. large cap stocks, also featured in the top three spots in 2022, though the number of funds betting against Tesla and Ford was lower last year, Hazeltree said.

In terms of industry sectors, tech firms attracted the most short positions in the United States, while consumer products and healthcare companies were the most shorted mid and small-cap stocks, respectively. (Reporting by Nell Mackenzie Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Mark Potter)