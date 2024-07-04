Riyadh: The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) fell by 0.09% on Wednesday and ended the trading session at 11,595.20 points.

TASI’s trading value reached SAR 4.99 billion through the exchange of 225.54 million shares.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company led the gainers with 8.33%, while Rasan Information Technology Company headed the decliners with 5.26%.

Saudi Manpower Solutions Company was the most active stock with 34.23 million exchanged shares, while Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) posted the highest trading value at SAR 344.82 million.

The Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) also went down by 1.39% to 25,745.14 points.

Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed and Partners Company topped the risers with 16.34%, while Ladun Investment Company dominated the fallers with 16.67%.

