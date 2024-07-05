Riyadh: The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) went up by 0.55% and ended Thursday’s trading session at 11,658.66 points.

The trading value hit SAR 4.94 billion through the exchange of 186.44 million shares.

Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance topped the risers with 8.85%, while Al Baha Investment and Development Company headed the fallers with 7.69%.

Saudi Manpower Solutions Company was the most active stock with 18.03 million exchanged shares, while Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) posted the highest trading value at SAR 374.55 million.

Likewise, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) rose by 0.64% to 25,909.95 points.

Arabian Plastic Industrial Company advanced the gainers with 11.20%, while Arabian Food and Dairy Factories Company dominated the losers with 5.29%.

