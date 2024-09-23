Riyadh: The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) went up by 0.41% on Sunday and ended the trading session at 12,129.62 points.

The trading value reached SAR 4.57 billion through the exchange of 233.19 million shares.

Red Sea International Company, which led the gainers with 9.88%, posted the highest turnover of SAR 209.48 million.

Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company headed the decliners with 4.55%.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company was the most active stock with 60.30 million shares.

The Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) also increased by 1.61% to 25,746.97 points.

Future Care Trading Company advanced the risers with 11.89%, while Arabian United Float Glass Company led the fallers with 9.61%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

