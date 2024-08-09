UAE - Tabreed, the UAE’s leading international district cooling company, has seen its first-half (H1) net profit after tax at AED269 million ($73.24 million) and EBITDA increase to AED603 million ($164.17 million).

Topline group revenue increased to AED1.08 billion for H1 2024, compared to AED1.067 billion during the first half of 2023. Tabreed's H1 2024 EBITDA margin increased year-over-year to 56%, demonstrating the company's ability to generate strong financial results while expanding its business.

The results demonstrate exceptional financial health driven by business growth, sustained profitability margins and a commitment to sound financial discipline. Tabreed experienced an 8% year-on-year surge in consumption volumes, reflecting rising cooling demand during the summer and continued strategic expansion over the past 12 months.

Strong operating performance

As a result of strong operating performance, the company delivered a normalised net profit before tax of AED291 million – an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year.

The company generated impressive free cash flows of AED978 million over the past 12 months, translating to a healthy yield of more than 10%. Demonstrating responsible management and prudent use of surplus cash, Tabreed further reduced its debt by 12% in the first half of the year by repurchasing an additional $207 million (AED759 million) of its outstanding sukuk due in 2025.

Including the $33 million (AED121 million) Sukuk repurchased in 2023, Tabreed has now repurchased a total of $240 million (AED880 million) of the outstanding Sukuk. The buyback is part of Tabreed's active management of its debt portfolio to optimise its funding cost and further strengthen its balance sheet.

Simultaneously, the company increased cash returns to shareholders, evidenced by an increase of 15% year-on-year in cash dividends paid for the year 2023. During the annual general assembly held in March 2024, a cash dividend of 15.5 fils per share for 2023 was approved by Tabreed's shareholders, which was subsequently paid in April 2024.

New district cooling plant

Additionally, during H1 2024, Tabreed completed and commissioned its new district cooling plant on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. With an ultimate capacity of 21,000 RT (refrigeration tonnes), the facility supplies sustainable cooling to residential and commercial communities. It is currently supplying 9,000 RT with plans to add 6,000 RT over the next two years.

Tabreed also kicked off its previously stated plans to increase the company’s international reach by sponsoring the key Big 5 Construct event in Cairo, Egypt. Senior management gave keynote addresses and participated in high-level discussions with planners, developers and government representatives, centred on district cooling being the only viable solution for new, sustainable cities.

Changes to Board of Directors

Tabreed also announced the appointment of Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors, succeeding Khaled Al Qubaisi, who has served as Tabreed’s Chairman since 2017.

Dr Al Katheeri, who has been a member of the Board since 2022, is well-positioned to lead Tabreed through its next growth phase, with more than two decades of operational and investment expertise in the energy, infrastructure and industrial sectors. Currently, he serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform, where he is responsible for guiding the growth and strategic direction of a diverse portfolio of major UAE companies. Also, his previous experience with Adnoc and academic background covering Engineering, Applied Mathematics, and Environmental Science are highly relevant to the business.

Tabreed has also welcomed Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed as a new Board member. For more than 15 years, Mansoor has been instrumental in the strategic growth and development of Mubadala Energy, where he serves as the CEO for almost four years.

Prudent capital allocation

Commenting on the company’s H1 2024 results and his appointment, Dr Al Katheeri, said: “In the first half of 2024, Tabreed demonstrated a strong financial performance with increased consumption volumes driving higher profits and improved EBITDA. Our focus on prudent capital allocation has strengthened our financial position, ensuring we are ideally positioned for growth and expansion of our vital role in key infrastructure projects and decarbonisation across the UAE and the broader region.

“I am honoured to take over as Chairman from Khaled Al Qubaisi. Under his leadership, Tabreed has positioned itself as an agile and efficient company with a proven, resilient business model and commitment to partnerships and sustainable value creation for all its investors, partners and stakeholders. I look forward to working closely with the company’s executive leadership team to drive our company forward.”

