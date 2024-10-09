Egypt - Smart Villages Development and Management Company plans to float a stake between 30% and 35% on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) in a public offering during the first half (H1) of 2025.

Naeem Holding for Investment and Reacap Financial Investments, major shareholders of Smart Villages, announced the company’s initial public offering (IPO) plans in a bourse disclosure.

The offering is still subject to market conditions and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

The DFM-listed company holds nearly 32.10% ownership through its related parties including Reacap of which the direct stake amounts to 14.90% of the company's shares.

The company's shareholding structure also includes Banque Misr, Projects and Advanced Systems (ADCOM), and Misr Sons Development Company.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

