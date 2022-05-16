Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as China's grim economic data fuelled economic slowdown fears. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield jumped.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 7.66 points, or 0.29%, at 2,596.58, after rising nearly 1% in early trade amid strong dip-buying sentiment.

** China's retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as wide COVID-19 lockdowns severely disrupted supply chains, casting a long shadow over the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

** It seems difficult to hope for easing of supply chain disruptions right away, even as lockdown measures are to be relaxed, said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** The South Korean central bank chief's comment that he could consider big-step interest rate raises in coming months shook the local bond market, as Asia's fourth-largest economy also braced for economic slowdown.

** The country's top government research agency recommended authorities tolerate a greater divergence between local interest rates and those in the United States, citing differences in the risks each economy faces.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix fell 0.30% and 1.78%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution ended flat.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 18.2 billion won ($14.19 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended flat at 1,284.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

** In offshore trading, the won was down 0.4% at 1,283.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was at 1,283.6.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.31 points to 105.29 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield surged 12.9 basis points to 3.036%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 7.1 basis points to 3.287%. ($1 = 1,282.9000 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



