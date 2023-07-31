The General Company for Ceramic and Porcelain (Sheeni Egypt) registered EGP 9.948 million in net profits after tax in the fiscal year (FY) 2022/23, against EGP 68.970 million in net losses in FY 2021/2022, as per the company’s unaudited financial indicators on July 31st.

Meanwhile, sales saw a 121% annual growth to EGP 240.927 million, up from EGP 198.648 million.

Sheeni is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of ceramic and porcelain products. It produces porcelain tableware for domestic and hotels, antiques and vases, as well as ceramic floors and walls.

