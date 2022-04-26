Riyadh – Raydan Food Company announced the appointment of Omar Rabeh Sater Alselami as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

The company also named Nair Bayan Muhji Alsulami to be the Vice Chairman of the board for the same term, according to a bourse filing.

Both Alselami and Alsulami assumed their positions on 21 April this year and will remain in office until 20 April 2025.

Raydan also announced the appointment of Mansour Nasser Awadallah Al Sulami as the new CEO of the company starting from the end of this month.

