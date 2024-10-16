RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose 42 points (0.4 percent) to close at 12,002 points on Tuesday. Total turnover reached about SR 7.3 billion.



The gainers included 144 companies among the 241 listed companies while the shares of 81 companies witnessed a fall.



CHUBB Arabia topped the market gainers, with a jump of 8 percent to SR45 amid trading of about two million shares. SNB shares recorded an increase of 1% to SR35, while Maaden's stock jumped 2 percent to close at SR50.80.



The shares of SAPTCO, Cenomi Retail, Saudi Fisheries, Baazeem, Bupa Arabia, Astra, Petro Rabigh, and SACO ended the trading with increases ranging between 4 percent and 6 percent.



Almajed Oud shares that performed well in previous sessions posted on Tuesday a fall of 3 percent reaching SR 162.80. Saudi Aramco shares slipped nearly 1 percent to SR 27.15 while Al-Baha stock led the market decliners, down 9 percent to SR0.32 as about 23 million shares changed hands.

