RIYADH — The Saudi Stock Market benchmark index, Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), recorded slight increase for the second consecutive session, amid a decline in the shares of Saudi Aramco and Al-Rajhi Bank, which have a large weight on the index.



The index rose 37 points (0.3 percent) during Wednesday's session to close at 12,039 points. The total turnover reached about SR7.3 billion. The share of Saudi National Bank (Al-Ahli) rose by 1 percent to SR35.20 while ACWA Power jumped 2 percent to SR444. The share of Maaden increased by about 1.4 percent to SR51.50.



The share of Eastern Cement topped among the gainers with a jump of 10 percent, reaching SR37.40. Eastern Pipes, Riyadh Cement, GO, Rasan, Yanbu Cement, and City Cement ended the trading with increases ranging between 3 percent and 6 percent.



In contrast, Saudi Aramco and Al-Rajhi Bank shares fell by less than 1 percent to SR27.10 and SR84.90 respectively. Al-Baha shares continued their decline for the fourth consecutive session, closing at SR0.29, with losses reaching about 31 percent after a wave of increases during which they achieved gains exceeding 100 percent.



The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by gaining 59.16 points to close at 25978.50 points, valued at SR78 million. The total number of shares traded was over 8 million.

