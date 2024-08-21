Saudi Arabia is looking to tap into investors from Asia to boost its local bourse.

The Asian market is now a key target for the Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., according to the company’s chief strategy officer, Lee Hodgkinson, during an episode of Tiger Money, a Bloomberg podcast.

He said the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) is interested in tapping into the “sheer size of investment dollars available that can come” from investors from China, India and other parts of Asia.

“Connecting Chinese and Saudi investment flows bilaterally, not only is good for the exchanges and good for the investors, but it’s also good for the liquidity of the listed companies,” Hodgkinson said.

“You can expect a lot more from us and we’ll work very hard with our Chinese counterparts on those relationships.”

He also noted that exchange-traded funds “provide a really good structure”, adding that Tadawul is also interested in competing in debt markets, commodities, indexes, data and analytics, custody settlement and other post-trading activities.

China recently saw the debut of two ETFs tracking the kingdom’s major businesses, including Saudi Aramco.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)