The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) ended Wednesday’s trading session higher by 0.30% at 11,920.94 points.

The trading value amounted to SAR 5.65 billion through the exchange of 365.59 million shares.

Red Sea International Company advanced the gainers with 9.96%, while Gulf Insurance Group led the fallers with 2.59%.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company was the most active stock with 127 million shares exchanged, whereas Alinma Bank recorded the highest turnover of SAR 332.66 million.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) fell by 0.08% to 25,596.22 points.

Bena Steel Industries Company topped the risers with 8.25%, while Arabian United Float Glass Company led the decliners with 30%.

