Riyadh – Sumou Real Estate Company announced cash dividends valued at SAR 37.50 million, representing 10% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2023.

The firm will disburse a dividend of SAR 1 per share for 37.50 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 25 September and 9 October 2023, respectively.

Financial Statements

Sumou Real Estate witnessed 9.12% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 49.59 million in the first six months (6M) of 2023, compared to SAR 45.45 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 119.69 million during the January-June 2023 period, down 23.31% from SAR 156.07 million during the same period a year earlier.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.32 in H1-23 from SAR 1.21 in H1-22.

Earlier this month, the real estate company transferred its shares from the Parallel Market (Nomu) to the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

