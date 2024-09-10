RIYADH — The Saudi Stock Exchange main index, Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) declined on Monday for the fourth consecutive session, by 19.40 points (0.16 percent) to 11,962.90 points, with a liquidity of SR5.7 billion ($1.5 billion).



Saudi Aramco, the heaviest weight in the index, fell by 0.18 percent to SR27.25 with 9.7 million shares traded. Riyad Bank and Al-Awwal Bank shares fell by nearly 2 percent to SR25.35 and SR34.50 respectively.



Exports was the biggest loser, losing nearly 10 percent to SR2.75, followed by Eastern Pipes by 4 percent to SR140. In contrast, Al-Rajhi Bank's share rose by 1 percent, recording SR87.90, and was the most active by value with more than SR400 million.



The share of Asmak topped the most profitable companies, with an increase of nearly 10 percent at SR27.75 followed by Saudi Cables by 8.8 percent at SR81.00. The shares of MBC Group rose by 4.7 percent at SR44.25 and SR265.60 respectively.



The Saudi Parallel Stock Index (Nomu) closed down by 0.95 percent at 25495.79 points, with trades worth SR67 million and the volume of traded shares reached 4 million shares.

